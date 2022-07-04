Myanmar hosts 1st regional meeting since army takeover

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military government has hosted the first high-level regional meeting since the army took power last year with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and counterparts from Mekong Delta nations. State broadcaster reported that Wang met with his colleagues from Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam at the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation group meeting held under the theme “Solidarity for Peace and Prosperity.” Many in Myanmar suspect China of supporting last year’s military takeover. Myanmar’s shadow government said the gathering violates a peace plan by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Myanmar’s rulers have stymied ASEAN efforts to organize a meeting with ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.