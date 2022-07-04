Multiple shot during 4th of July parade in Illinois

By Anders Hagstrom , Tyler O'Neil

Multiple people have been wounded after a reported shooting at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday.

Witnesses say crowds fled after hearing gunfire, and others saw at least five bloodied people lying on the ground and another under a blanket, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

The number of victims remains unclear. Police have asked for a canine unit to assist in finding the suspect.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office, where Highland Park is located, said a shooting did occur and people should avoid the area. The sheriff's office did not say how many victims there were.

There are reportedly multiple fatalities following a shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.



Warning: Gunshots heard in below video.pic.twitter.com/F0BrsEXIS8 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) July 4, 2022

Neither the Highland Park Police Department nor the sheriff's office immediately responded to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

"Highland Park Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park," Highland Mayor Nancy Rotering announced on Twitter. "Fourth Fest has been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. More information will be shared as it becomes available."