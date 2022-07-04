Mexican bishops to put photos of dead priests in churches

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Roman Catholic Council of Bishops is calling on parishes throughout the country to put photos of dead nuns and priests in their churches this Sunday and to hold Masses for all those killed in gang-fueled violence. Monday’s call for special celebrations throughout July came after two Jesuit priests and a tour guide were murdered June 20. Another priest says he was beaten over the weekend in the violence-plagued western state of Michoacan. On June 24, the Council of Bishops issued an open letter telling the government that “it is time to revise the security policies that are failing.”