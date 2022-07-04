Mexican army patrol attacked after detaining suspects

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican army patrol was surrounded and attacked in the town of Altar. The town has long been known as a staging ground for immigrant smuggling and is reportedly controlled by a faction of the Sinaloa cartel. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday that soldiers had detained three criminal suspects Sunday, but were quickly surrounded by 10 or 15 pickups and 60 gunmen. The assailants outnumbered the soldiers ten to one, López Obrador said. He said the assailants offered soldiers $500,000 to free one of the detained suspects, and when soldiers refused, a gunfight broke out and one soldier was killed.