Las Vegas police fatally shoot armed man; woman found dead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas police officer has fatally shot a man armed with an edged weapon and a woman has also been found dead at the scene, authorities said Monday.

Metro Police said officers were initially called to the scene late Sunday night about an attempted suicide.

When police arrived around 11:30 p.m., they said an unresponsive woman was found inside a home along with the man with an edged weapon.

Officers said they told the man to drop the weapon, but he refused.

Police said the man then moved toward police and he was shot by an officer.

The man and woman both were pronounced dead at the scene, but police said it’s unclear how she died.

They said the names and ages of the man and woman weren’t immediately released and it was unknown if the two had a relationship of some kind.

Police said the incident was under investigation.