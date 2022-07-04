Judge in Italy ends detention for Haggis in sex abuse case

ROME (AP) — A judge in southern Italy has ruled that film director Paul Haggis should be released from detention at his hotel while prosecutors continue to investigate sex abuse allegations. A lawyer for the Academy Award-winning screenwriter and director told The Associated Press that Haggis was ordered freed on Monday. The 69-year-old Haggis was detained by Italian police on June 19 after a woman alleged that he had non-consensual sex with her over two days while he was in a nearby town for an arts festival. Lawyer Michele Laforgia said in text messages that the judge had ruled there were no signs of violence on the woman. It was unclear if prosecutors would still pursue the case.