6 gang members killed in Honduras prison

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Authorities say inmates from one of Honduras’ powerful street gangs have killed six of their own inside a prison in northwest Honduras. Prison guards found the bodies of six inmates from the Barrio 18 gang piled in a hallway during a routine inspection early Monday in the prison in Ilama. At least 90 members of the Barrio 18 gang are held inside the prison for a variety of crimes ranging from drug trafficking to extortion and murder. National Police Deputy Commissioner Marlon Lagos says an investigation is underway.