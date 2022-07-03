Small plane crashes near Boulder City airport; pilot injured

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — A small plane crashed Sunday morning in Boulder City and the pilot has been injured, according to authorities.

A spokesman with the Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Extra EA-300 crashed about three miles southwest of Boulder City Municipal Airport around 8:45 a.m. and the pilot was the only person aboard.

The name, age and medical condition of the pilot wasn’t immediately released.

Boulder City police and fire department crew rushed to the crash scene, which was near Black Hills Drive and US 95.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.