Ryan Lochte’s 6 Olympic swimming medals up for auction

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

All of Ryan Lochte’s Olympic silver and bronze medals are up for auction, with the proceeds going to a charity benefitting children. The 37-year-old swimmer earned 12 medals over four Olympics. Lochte says his medals are in his closet collecting dust and the memories he made while earning them are what mean the most. A Boston auction house is handling the sale that ends July 31. The proceeds will go to a charity that funds trips for children with terminal illnesses. For now, Lochte says he’s keeping his six golds.