Harry Styles cancels Copenhagen show after shooting near venue

British pop star Harry Styles has canceled his performance in Copenhagen after a shooting took place at a mall close to the concert venue where he was scheduled to perform.

Three people were killed and several others injured in a mass shooting Sunday at Field’s, a shopping center in the Danish capital.

Styles was set to perform nearby at the Royal Arena, but announced the show would no longer be happening, citing the tragedy.

“I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love,” Styles tweeted. “I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other.”

Styles’ next tour date is scheduled for Tuesday in Paris, France.

