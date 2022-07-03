Ganassi wins in Canada for 4th IMSA victory of season

BOWMANVILLE, Ontario (AP) — Renger van der Zande navigated lapped traffic to make the winning pass with 10 minutes remaining in Chip Ganassi Racing’s IMSA sports car race victory Sunday at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. It was the fourth win of the season for Ganassi in the Daytona Prototype class, and IMSA’s first weekend racing in Canada since 2019 because of a two-year pandemic pause. Van der Zande pulled away to win by 3.509 seconds for his 18th career IMSA win — and the 10th for co-driver Sebastien Bourdais. The duo also won at Long Beach and Detroit, and teammates Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn drove the No. 02 to victory at Sebring.