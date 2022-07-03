British theater, film director Peter Brook dies at age 97

By MIKE FULLER

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British theater and film director Peter Brook has died at age 97. Brook was known for an influential and distinguished career which saw him garner worldwide acclaim. The two-time Tony Award winner had settled in France decades ago. Brook directed the film adaptations of his best stage works as well as the 1963 movie “Lord of the Flies.” Brook’s publisher Nick Hern Books said in a statement Sunday that he “leaves behind an incredible artistic legacy.” French media reports said that Brook died in Paris on Saturday. Brook was born in London in 1925 and he would go on to study at Oxford University and direct his first London show “Doctor Faustus” while he was still a teenager.