Pete Arredondo resigns from Uvalde city council, newspaper reports

By Shimon Prokupecz and Rosa Flores, CNN

Uvalde school district police chief Pedro “Pete” Arredondo has resigned his separate position on the Uvalde city council in the wake of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in May, according to a statement attributed to him in Saturday’s Uvalde Leader-News.

“After much consideration, I regret to inform those who voted for me that I have decided to step down as a member of the city council for District 3,” Arredondo said, according to the Leader-News. “The mayor, the city council, and the city staff must continue to move forward without distractions. I feel this is the best decision for Uvalde.”

Arredondo, who was previously denied a leave of absence from the city council, also was placed on leave from the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District last week, CNN previously reported.

“As we continue to grieve over the tragedy that occurred on May 24th, we pray for the families involved and our community. Uvalde has a rich history of loving and supporting thy neighbor and we must continue to do so. In speaking with other communities that have had similar tragedies, the guidance has been the same… continue to support the families, continue to support our community, and definitely, to keep our faith,” Arredondo’s statement in the newspaper reads.

Arredondo was elected to the Uvalde City Council on May 7 and sworn in a week after the May 24 shooting, CNN previously reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jason Hanna contributed to this report.