Logging accident severely injures Oregon man

SPRINGFIELD, Oregon (KPTV) — An Oregon man is fighting for his life in a Springfield hospital after a logging accident.

Parker Price is suffering from severe spinal cord breaks, his right lung has collapsed and his left one has pneumonia. His wife Rachel Price is days away from having a baby and says the accident has been devastating to the family.

“I don’t even believe it’s real, I can’t even believe that I’m having this conversation and talking about my husband, this is happening to me,” she told FOX 12. “Parker is probably the best person I’ve met in my entire life. He is just genuinely the sweetest, nicest human being.”

Rachel says it’s her husbands’ job to wrap logs and somehow, he was hit by one of them. She says his work is incredibly dangerous and wants something in the industry to change.

“Many loggers get hurt, it’s a very dangerous job a very unappreciated job. Many people don’t understand what loggers have to go through,” she said. “We still rely on these loggers and it’s just, it’s heartbreaking how often they get injured and killed.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Price Family.

