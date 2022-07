LEADING OFF: Trout’s strikeout slump, deGrom’s rehab start

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has struck out in seven straight at-bats during a tough series in Houston. Trout was 0 for 4 on Saturday after going 0 for 3 on Friday night against the Astros, fanning every time. The three-time AL MVP is having another stellar season, with a .378 on-base average and .632 slugging percentage. The AL West-leading Astros will try for a sweep when lefty Framber Valdez faces Angels left-hander José Suárez.