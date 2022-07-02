Lakers roll past Heat in California Classic opener, 100-66

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mac McClung scored 17 points in 16 minutes, Paris Bass added 15 and the Los Angeles Lakers opened the California Classic with a 100-66 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday.

Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 14 points and Cole Swider added 13 for the Lakers, who never trailed in the first summer league game of the season.

Javonte Smart scored 13 points for Miami, while Haywood Highsmith and Kyle Allman Jr. each finished with 11. The Heat shot only 28% from the field.

First-round pick Nikola Jovic scored three points on 1-for-6 shooting for Miami. The No. 27 overall pick signed his rookie contract earlier Saturday.

“We just didn’t get in a good rhythm,” Jovic said. “I think tomorrow will be a lot better.”

The California Classic is one of the events preceding the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, the one in which all 30 teams participate.

Only the Lakers, Heat, Golden State and Sacramento compete in the California Classic, which concludes Sunday with a two-game slate — Miami facing Sacramento and Golden State playing against the Lakers.

The Salt Lake City Summer League — featuring Memphis, Philadelphia, No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren and Oklahoma City, and host Utah — runs Tuesday through Thursday.

Summer League in Las Vegas opens Thursday night, with No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero set to play in the first game when Orlando takes on Houston.

