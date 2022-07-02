Ireland women’s soccer coach Pauw says she was raped

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ireland women’s soccer coach Vera Pauw has said that she was raped by a “prominent football official” in 1986 and sexually assaulted by two other men when she was a player in the Netherlands. Pauw made the claims in a report published Saturday in respected Dutch newspaper NRC and in a statement posted on Twitter. The official was not identified in Pauw’s statement or the NRC story. In an interview with the NRC the official said he was “stunned by the allegation.” The Dutch soccer association KNVB said it was “extremely shocked” by Pauw’s experiences.