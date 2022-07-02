Cue ‘No Sky July’

WEATHER STORY

The previous month ended with our typical pattern of "June Gloom", which is now being followed by "No Sky July." The cooling trend of the previous few days will come to an end over the holiday weekend, with the coolest and dreariest conditions expected Sunday. After that, a bit more sun will be seen on July 4th (Monday), and substantial warming will occur in the days that follow. While no alerts are in effect for our area at this time, all should remain vigilant and fire aware this next week. We all have a responsibility in mitigating fire danger!



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Patchy fog will develop for nearly all of the region in the hours following sunset, and may be dense at times. Drizzle is likely. Winds will be mostly calm. Expect lows in the lower 50s inland, with a mix of upper 40s to low 50s around the coast.

Sunday: Regional temps will be similar to slightly cooler than Saturday's. Expect an overcast day at the coast with light drizzle off and on into the afternoon. Skies will be clear further inland, but temps will be below average.

Monday (Independence Day): Expect a slight warm-up at the coast, with highs in the lower 70s for most spots. Inland will also become warmer, creeping into the lower to mid 80s. Morning fog and some drizzle are likely, but skies will become mostly clear by mid to late afternoon.

Extended: After the holiday, temperatures will slowly begin trending warmer. The warm-up won't be extremely noticeable at first, but by Thursday both coastal and interior areas will be seeing mostly sunny conditions and temperatures in the 70s and upper 80s. Mid to upper 90s are possible next weekend.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 83ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”