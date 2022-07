BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV)- A male body washed up near the Mill Creek Day Use area in Big Sur.

Big Sur Fire tells KION the man's body was discovered around 4:50 p.m. washed up on the beach. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office will be handling the investigation.

It's still unknown how the man ended up in that area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.