Aguilar homers, Marlins beat Nats for 10th time in 11 games

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jesús Aguilar hit a two-run home run in the first inning and scored in the seventh, Daniel Castano picked up his first victory of the season and the Miami Marlins continued their domination of the Washington Nationals with a 5-3 victory. The Marlins have won 10 of 11 games against the Nationals in 2022. They’re 26-39 against everyone else. Miami’s latest win came in a sloppy game that included four throwing errors and a couple of wild pitches. Washington’s Juan Soto also provided some holiday weekend fireworks with his 15th home run of the season.