1 migrant killed, 7 injured near Serbia-Hungary border

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian media say one person has been killed and seven others have been injured in a clash between two groups of migrants stranded in northern Serbia while attempting to cross into European Union nation Hungary. The injured in Saturday’s violence have been taken to a local hospital. Serbian media reports say they include a 16-year-old girl who was seriously injured. Thousands of migrants fleeing wars and poverty in Africa, Asia and the Middle East are stranded in the Balkans which is one of the major European routes for those trying to reach Western Europe.