WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Watsonville Police said they need the public's help looking for a teen that has been missing since 2 a.m.

Carlos Fuentes, 16, was last seen at his home on Sudden Street, and police believe he could be riding his black beach cruiser.

If you see him, call Watsonville Police at 831-471-1151 and tell them his location.