US men’s soccer reach 1st Olympics since 2008 with U-20 win

By The Associated Press

The United States qualified for its first Olympic men’s soccer tournament since 2008 when the Americans beat Honduras 3-0 at San Pedro Sula in the semifinals of the Under-20 championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean. Paxten Aaronson of the Philadelphia Union, a brother of Leeds midfielder Brenden Aaronson, scored in the third minute. Alejandro Alvarado added a goal in the 23rd, and Quinn Sullivan in the 43rd as the U.S. earned a berth in the 16-nation field. Olympic men’s soccer is limited to players under 23, with each nation allowed three wild cards over the limit.