US closes in on basketball World Cup, tops Puerto Rico 83-75

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Justin Jackson scored 26 points, Langston Galloway added 18 and USA Basketball took another step toward qualifying for next year’s World Cup by topping Puerto Rico 83-75 on Friday night. John Jenkins scored 13 for the Americans, who improved to 4-1 in World Cup qualifying from the FIBA Americas region. Jose Alvarado of the New Orleans Pelicans scored 20 for Puerto Rico (2-3), while Gian Clavell scored 17. Ismael Romero added 15 for Puerto Rico. The U.S. closes first-round qualifying play Monday at Cuba. The Americans have already clinched a spot in the second round, as has Puerto Rico.