Salah signs new contract to stay at Liverpool until 2025

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah has signed a new three-year contract with Liverpool which will keep him at the club until 2025. The Egypt international had entered the final year of his existing contract after negotiations over extending his stay dragged on for most of last season. The 30-year-old forward’s wage demands had been a stumbling block, but a delegation flew out to meet with the player, who is still currently on holiday in the Mediterranean, and came to an agreement which reportedly makes the forward the highest-paid player in the club’s history.