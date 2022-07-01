Restaurant offers free food in exchange for a bottle of Sriracha

By Sophie Flay

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Chef Uyen Le is squeezing out every resource to stock up on Sriracha amid the Sriracha shortage.

“I’ve personally been going to different markets and stuff trying to gather, and one of my employees recommended ‘Hey why don’t you just post it on Instagram,'” Le said.

Le is the owner and chef of Bé in Silver Lake, a Vietnamese takeout spot known for its popcorn shrimp and summer rolls. And Sriracha is a crucial part of their signature spicy aioli.

One of the largest Sriracha producers is based in Irwindale, California. A representative for the company, Huy Fong Inc., announced the shortage in April, saying that severe weather has impacted the quality of the chili peppers.

“Unlike other shortages we’ve been dealing with this feels more like it’s related directly to climate change,” Le said.

And with that in mind, Le took to Instagram with the employees’ idea: free food in exchange for bottle of Sriracha.

Within less than a week, the restaurant has collected more than 100 bottles.

“The response has been great. And folks have been just really just thoughtful and sweet,” Le said.

