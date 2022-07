MLB batting average, home runs down through June

NEW YORK (AP) — The major league batting average was .242 in June, down from .245 in May, and home runs are down 9% from last season at this point, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The season batting average is .242. Batting average was an especially low .231 through April. Last year, it rose steadily from .232 through April and .239 through June to finish at .244. the lowest since 1972. Runs per team per game averaged 4.34, down from 4.44 through June 30 last year. Home runs averaged 1.07 per team per game, down from 1.18 at this point last season.