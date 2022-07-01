Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:02 PM

Kevon Looney signs three-year $25.5 million to stay with Golden State Warriors

MEMPHIS, TN - MAY 3: Kevon Looney #5 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against the Memphis Grizzlies during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 3, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
NBA.com
MEMPHIS, TN - MAY 3: Kevon Looney #5 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against the Memphis Grizzlies during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 3, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Golden State Warriors have finalized a deal to bring back center Kevon Looney on a three-year deal, according to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal is for $25.5 million and includes an opt-out in the second year.

Looney was a key player for the Warrior's championship run and played every game in the regular and postseason.

This comes after losing Gary Payton II to the Trailblazers, Otto Porter Jr. to the Raptors, and Juan Toscano-Anderson to the Lakers.

The Warriors hope to extend All-Star Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.

News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content