Kevon Looney signs three-year $25.5 million to stay with Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Golden State Warriors have finalized a deal to bring back center Kevon Looney on a three-year deal, according to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal is for $25.5 million and includes an opt-out in the second year.

Looney was a key player for the Warrior's championship run and played every game in the regular and postseason.

This comes after losing Gary Payton II to the Trailblazers, Otto Porter Jr. to the Raptors, and Juan Toscano-Anderson to the Lakers.

The Warriors hope to extend All-Star Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.