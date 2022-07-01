Governor Newsom signs two bills to help curb gun violence

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Governor Gavin Newsom signs two bills into law to help prevent gun violence in California.

On Thursday, Newsom signed AB 2571, which prohibits marketing firearms to minors, and AB 1621, which further restricts ghost guns- firearms that are intentionally made untraceable – and the parts used to build them.

"From our schools to our parks to our homes, our kids deserve to be safe – in California, we're making that a reality. As the Supreme Court rolls back important gun safety protections and states across the country treat gun violence as inevitable, California is doubling down on commonsense gun safety measures that save lives," said Governor Newsom. "The lives of our kids are at stake, and we're putting everything on the table to respond to this crisis."

Governor Newsom signs gun safety legislation Thursday. Via Officer of the Governor.

AB 2571 targets the gun lobby and manufacturers targeting children with ads, said Newsom.

"Guns are not toys – they are deadly weapons," said Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda). "California has some of the strongest gun laws in the country, and it is unconscionable that we still allow advertising weapons of war to our children. Our kids have a right to live long, happy lives, free of gun violence."

Ghost guns have caused an "epidemic" by the Los Angeles Police and have been used in over 100 violent crimes in Los Angeles alone last year.

"Alarmingly, we are finding that more and more, no region or demographic is exempt from gun violence – our hospitals, grocery stores, schools, and even places of worship, are no longer safe. The proliferation of ghost guns, which are intentionally untraceable weapons to evade law enforcement, has only worsened the issue," said Assemblymember Mike Gipson (D-Carson). "Following the signing of AB 1621 into law, I applaud Governor Gavin Newsom for his leadership and unwavering commitment to eradicate the rampant wildfire of gun violence currently ravaging our streets and safe-havens."