Delaware auditor dodges felony charges, guilty of misconduct

By RANDALL CHASE

Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Jurors have returned a mixed verdict in the public corruption trial of Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness. Jurors on Friday acquitted McGuiness of felony theft and intimidation charges. But they found her guilty of conflict of interest official misconduct and structuring a contract to avoid a procurement rule. Both of those are misdemeanors. McGuiness is responsible as state auditor for rooting out government fraud, waste and abuse. Prosecutors argued that McGuiness abused her position in hiring her daughter, structuring payments under a consulting contract to avoid accounting scrutiny, and intimidating employees who were cooperating with investigators. The defense argued that McGuiness was the target of a biased investigation spurred by complaints from disgruntled employees.