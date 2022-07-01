Biden offshore drilling proposal would allow up to 11 sales

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY and MATTHEW BROWN

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing up to 10 oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico and one in Alaska over the next five years. Friday’s announcement scales back a Trump-era plan that called for dozens of offshore sales, including in undeveloped areas. Interior Department officials said fewer lease sales — or even no lease sales — could occur, with a final decision not due for months. Interior had suspended lease sales in 2021 because of climate concerns but was forced to resume them by a federal judge in Louisiana. The Biden administration cited conflicting court rulings about that decision when it canceled the last three lease sales of the previous offshore leasing cycle.