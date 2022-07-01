Biden discusses abortion access options with Dem governors

By CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has held a virtual meeting with Democratic governors as he considers next steps on abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week. During their session on Friday, the governors suggested expanding access to abortion using federal facilities such as Veterans Affairs hospitals, or working with Native American tribes who have a level of sovereignty over their own land. Biden says his administration is “looking at all the alternatives.” He described the court decision as “tragic” and warned that women could be arrested while crossing state lines to get an abortion.