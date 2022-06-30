Skip to Content
San Bernardino man arrested for ghost gun in Soledad

Soledad Police Department

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Soledad Police said they arrested a man on Highway 101 after officers pulled him over for a vehicle code violation.

Police approached Christopher Valencia of San Bernardino with a K9 unit, and the K9 smelled something suspicious. A loaded, unregistered, ghost gun was found in the car along with narcotics, said police.

Valencia's mug shot provided by Soledad Police.

Valencia was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail for firearm and narcotics charges. His vehicle was impounded to be later searched once a warrant was given.

