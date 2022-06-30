Russia and China slam NATO after alliance raises alarm

By JILL LAWLESS, JOSEPH WILSON and SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — NATO is facing rebukes from Moscow and Beijing after it declared Russia a “direct threat” and said China posed “serious challenges” to global stability. The Western military alliance is holding a summit in Madrid, where it invited Sweden and Finland to join the alliance. That drew a warning from President Vladimir Putin, who said he would respond in kind if the Nordic nations allowed NATO troops and military infrastructure onto their territory. China accused the alliance of “maliciously attacking and smearing” the country after NATO said Beijing “strives to subvert the rules-based international order.” The summit wraps up on Thursday.