Rays put LH Raley, RH Thompson on restricted list

TORONTO (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays put left-hander Brooks Raley and right-hander Ryan Thompson on the restricted list before opening a five-game series in Toronto against the Blue Jays. Tampa Bay added righties Javy Guerra and Phoenix Sanders from Triple-A Durham. To enter the country, the Canadian government requires a person to have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose — or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — at least 14 days before entry. Unvaccinated players go on the restricted list because they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time.