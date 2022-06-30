Puerto Rico suspends operations of bank amid global probe

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities say they have suspended the operations of Puerto Rico-based Euro Pacific International Bank, which officials say is under suspicion of facilitating money laundering and offshore tax evasion. The investigation was launched by Puerto Rico’s Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions. The agency said Thursday that the bank that was established in the U.S. territory in October 2017 came under scrutiny following a lack of internal controls, a lack of compliance and a level of insolvency. The bank did not return a message asking for comment. Separately, the Joint Chiefs of Global Tax Enforcement representing the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and the Netherlands says it also is scrutinizing Euro Pacific International Bank.