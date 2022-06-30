NFL and Ice Cube team up for economic equity initiative

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

The NFL is teaming up with Ice Cube. The league announced Thursday a partnership with Contract with Black America Institute, an economic inclusion-focused initiative led by artist and entrepreneur O’Shea Jackson, who is known as Ice Cube. The NFL has worked to increase economic equity and partnerships with Black-owned businesses. The partnership with Ice Cube’s CWBA will focus on identifying league-wide opportunities in the financial, tech, and production sectors, with a concentration on increasing direct and indirect spending to national Black businesses to help close America’s racial and economic wealth gap.