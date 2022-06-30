Killing of Mexican reporter may be linked to local politics

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s president says the killing of a reporter in the northern border state of Tamaulipas may be linked to local politics. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday that federal prosecutors had taken over the investigation of the killing of reporter Antonio de la Cruz as a crime against freedom of expression. De la Cruz’s daughter was critically wounded in the attack Wednesday and is fighting for her life at a local hospital. One of the reporter’s colleagues said De la Cruz had once been asked by authorities to remove some of his tweets.