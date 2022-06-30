Essence CEO Wanga: Festival is ‘never leaving’ New Orleans

By CHEVEL JOHNSON

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Essence’s chief executive officer said she’s been asked many times whether the Essence Festival of Culture is staying in New Orleans. On Thursday, Caroline Wanga made her answer very clear. She told a news conference held to welcome the festival back to the city after a two-year hiatus brought on by the pandemic that the festival is never leaving New Orleans. The city’s current contract with the festival runs through 2024. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration said discussions are underway to extend that date. Since 1995, every festival has been held in New Orleans except in 2006, when Essence moved to Houston after Hurricane Katrina.