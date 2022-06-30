Danes search Bahrain Victorious riders’ hotel ahead of Tour

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Bahrain Victorious team at the Tour de France has been raided by police for the second time this week. Danish police searched the riders’ hotel rooms in suburban Copenhagen on Thursday. The Tour starts on Friday with three stages in Denmark. The team says the riders “fully cooperated” and no items were seized. Danish police says they acted at the request of French prosecutors. The homes of the riders and staff were raided on Monday as part of a doping investigation.