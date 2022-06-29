Police looking for three suspects in Soledad shooting, one suspect identified

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- UPDATE JUNE 30, 2022, at 10:52 a.m.-- Soledad Police said an off-duty security guard is expected to survive after being shot in the lower torso Wednesday.

Police said that at,11 a.m., they arrived at the 900 block of Alhambra Street and found a man in his 20s with a single gunshot wound. The victim was able to tell police he was the victim of a robbery after resisting, said police.

Police determined as many as three suspects were involved in the robbery. One of the suspects has been identified by investigators as Amir Carter.

Carter is considered armed and dangerous, and if you see him call 911.

Police added that they are going through security footage and have been speaking to witnesses all morning. They are looking for two suspects but added that the number could increase.

Off-duty security guard shot after attempted carjacking in Soledad

Soledad Police Chief Damon Wasson told KION they are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning near La Colina and Alhambra.

One person was shot at least once in the lower torso and was taken to Natividad Hospital. The victim was responsive and talking after the shooting, said Wasson.

Wasson said this appears to be an attempted carjacking/robbery.

The suspects were on foot, and Wasson said they were looking for two suspects. He could not describe the suspects at this time.

Officers are trying to follow leads and speak to witnesses.