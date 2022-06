Paris attacker Salah Abdeslam sentenced to life in prison without parole

By Xiaofei Xu, CNN and Reuters

Salah Abdeslam, who is believed to be only surviving member of the group that carried out a series of deadly gun-and-bomb attacks across Paris in November 2015, was found guilty on Wednesday and handed France’s harshest sentence — life without the possibility of parole.

The attacks left 130 people dead and 494 wounded across the French capital — in bars, restaurants, at a concert hall and outside the famed Stade de France, where a soccer match was taking place.

Abdeslam was found guilty of all five counts he was charged with. He is just the fifth person in France sentenced to life without parole since it was legalized in 1994.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

