MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey Fire Department told KION they have found a diver that went missing off of San Carlos Beach in Monterey.

The Monterey Fire department said the diver is a man in his 30s. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office told KION that the diver is dead. It is unknown at this time what the cause was.

This is a developing story.