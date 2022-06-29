Kobayashi to sub for Hawksworth with Lexus in Canada

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Kamui Kobayashi will substitute for injured driver Jack Hawksworth this weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. He will drive the Vasser Sullivan Lexus in the GTD Pro class. Hawksworth will miss his third consecutive race with injuries suffered in a motocross accident. The Japanese driver is a two-time World Endurance champion and has been driving in WEC for Toyota Gazoo Racing since 2016. He is now the team principal of Toyota Gazoo. Kobayashi will partner with Ben Barnicoat in the two-hour, 40-minute timed race. The No. 14 Lexus is second in the GTD PRO standings. It’s IMSA’s first race in Canada since 2019, before the pandemic.