Julio Rodríguez hits 12th HR as Mariners topple Orioles 9-3

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez hit his 12th home run of the season as part of Seattle’s six-run fourth inning, and the Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 for their seventh win in nine games. The Mariners took two of three from Baltimore and continued a stretch of good baseball after a 5-1 road trip last week. Rodríguez’s long ball was the highlight on a day there was finally plenty of offense for Seattle starter Chris Flexen. Rodríguez’s two-run shot was estimated at 431 feet and landed in the first row of the second deck at T-Mobile Park in left-center field. Trey Mancini had a two-run double and Ryan Mountcastle an RBI double for Baltimore.