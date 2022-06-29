It may be summer, but people are still skiing in Canada

By Bill Fortier

Click here for updates on this story

BANFF, Alta. (CTV Network) — Large amounts of snow this past winter, combined with a late melt, has carved a path for summer skiing in Alberta.

Skiing resort, Banff Sunshine Village opened for the summer last week and hopes to welcome skiers from across the country until Sunday.

“I think the staff think it’s pretty surreal. It’s tripping some people out,” Kendra Scurfield, Banff Sunshine Village’s communications manager, told CTV National News on Tuesday.

“We’ll have a DJ playing Canadian-inspired music. It’ll be a lot of fun. Our barbecue, as well as our beer garden, will be set up.”

Kyle Fougere, a meteorologist with Environment Canada says the extended ski season can be attributed to a rare La Niña event that brings colder and snowier winters.

“It actually correlates pretty well to higher snowpack lasting into the spring longer,” he told CTV National News on Tuesday.

The novelty of skiing in the months of June and July is attracting visitors from all over the country.

“My flight was $1,400. I flew here yesterday just to be here today because it’s once in a lifetime (opportunity) to snowboard in the summer,” Dave, a snowboarding teacher from Winnipeg told CTV National News on Tuesday.

The resort says it has been working with Parks Canada to ensure safety standards and recommends all incoming skiers to stay on groomed trails.

“I think it’s an amazing opportunity,” Sandra, a skier at the resort told CTV National News on Tuesday.

“Like if you can make it, just make it, cause maybe you won’t have the chance again in this life.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Sonja Puzic