Hollister Police looking for shooting suspect

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Hollister Police said they are looking for a suspect that was shooting a gun in the air in the area of Hillcrest Road at El Camino Paraiso at around midnight late Tuesday night.

Officers said they arrived within 90 seconds of the call and began an "exhaustive search for the suspect." They were unable to locate a person matching the description given to them.

Police and San Benito Sheriff's Office deputies searched the area and found several shell casings, according to police.