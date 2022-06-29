French court convicts 19 men in 2015 Paris attacks trial

By NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY and BARBARA SURK

PARIS (AP) — A French court has found 19 men guilty of terrorism-related charges for the Islamic State terrorist attacks on the Bataclan theater, Paris cafes and France’s national stadium in 2015.

The deadliest peacetime attacks in French history killed 130 people.

Presiding judge Jean-Louis Peries was rendering the verdict Wednesday in a courthouse surrounded by unprecedented security, wrapping up an exceptional, nine-month trial.

The chief suspect, Salah Abdeslam, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder in relation to a terrorist enterprise, among other charges.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE.