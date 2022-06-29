Community leaders and law enforcement gather in Mobile for youth summit

By Stephen Moody

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Community leaders and members of law enforcement are continuing efforts to stop the violence in our area.

They spoke to kids Tuesday afternoon at the optimist boys and girls club. And for the organizer of this event, there’s nothing more important.

“It’s an epidemic. Our kids are dying right before our eyes. And we as parents don’t really understand what they’re going through because it’s not the same time frame as when we grew up,” Reese Ruffin said.

Reese Ruffin said he coordinated this event because he’s known way too many children who have lost their lives to gun violence.

Ruffin wasn’t the only one to tell his story. He had help from other leaders like his old high school friend and Mobile police chief Paul Prine.

Parents who were there said they want these children to know that they’re not alone and they should never be afraid to say that they need help.

“It is so important that they understand and retain the knowledge of It because if they don’t, they see themselves getting into situations that may cost them their freedom. It may cost them scholarships. It may cost them more than they need to give up in life,” Jacinta Coleman said.

And Ruffin isn’t done. He told FOX10 he plans on hosting another event like this in Prichard.

