Charity says 30 Europe-bound migrants feared dead off Libya

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — An international charity says a flimsy rubber boat collapsed and sank in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya’s coast, leaving at least 30 people including women and children missing and feared dead. It marked the latest tragedy at sea involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe. The vessel sank in the deadly central Mediterranean Sea route. That’s according to Doctors Without Borders on Wednesday. A rescue ship operated by the group reached the boat on Monday, and managed to rescue dozens of other migrants including some women, the charity said. A pregnant woman died on board the rescue ship, Geo Barents, it said.